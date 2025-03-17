Wall of receipts is wall of inconsistent records

The “Department of Government Efficiency” keeps a “Wall of Receipts” to signal transparency in how they are “saving” money. However, it’s difficult to take it seriously when the data keeps changing, disappearing, and reappearing. Ethan Singer and Emily Badger, for NYT’s the Upshot, go with the clustered bubbles to show the edits since Feburary 16, 2025.

I’ll be the first one to tell you that working with data is tricky and that there are bound to be mistakes. But it’s in everyone’s best interest to find the mistakes first instead of making life-changing decisions and then finding out what breaks after.