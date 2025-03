According to data from ActivTrak, people are shortening their work days with higher productivity. For Bloomberg, Nibras Suliman reports on the 36 fewer minutes at the end of 2024 when compared to 2022.

I don’t know anything about ActivTrak, so I wonder what kind of work they track and how they measure productivity. Either way, it’s good to see minutes going down. I think we could stand to work less, myself included.