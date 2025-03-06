Frozen government money pipe

Planet Money explains the Daily Treasury Statement from the U.S. Treasury. The data source itemizes deposits and withdrawals from and to government agencies.

The Daily Treasury Statement (DTS) dataset contains a series of tables showing the daily cash and debt operations of the U.S. Treasury. The data includes operating cash balance, deposits and withdrawals of cash, public debt transactions, federal tax deposits, income tax refunds issued (by check and electronic funds transfer (EFT)), short-term cash investments, and issues and redemptions of securities. All figures are rounded to the nearest million.

Access the data here (for now). The last daily statement was for spending on February 28, 2025.