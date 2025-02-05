Tracking daily federal expenditures

The Hamilton Project is tracking federal expenditures and updating daily:

This data interactive shows actual daily and weekly processed outlays to key programs and departments, as well as to states, Congress, and the Judiciary. This tool only reports outlays of federal funds, meaning the actual transmission of funds from the federal government to another entity. This tool, therefore, allows users to track federal government spending in real time.

The data comes from the Daily Treasury Statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, so it’s anyone’s guess how long that will last. But for now, you can see where money is going in near real-time.