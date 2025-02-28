USDA sued for removing climate data

Farming and environmental groups are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture for removing publicly available climate data from the web:

All farmers in the U.S. are facing extreme and changing weather patterns. Climate information is critical to help them make the best choices and access resources to mitigate harm to their livelihoods. Many farmers are also moving to climate-smart practices because it’s good for business; studies show that people often prefer and will pay more for climate-smart foods. Denying farmers access to information on developing markets and federal funding hurts their profits.

“USDA’s irrational climate change purge doesn’t just hurt farmers, researchers, and advocates. It also violates federal law several times over,” said Jeffrey Stein, Earthjustice associate attorney. “USDA should be working to protect our food system from droughts, wildfires, and extreme weather, not denying the public access to critical resources.”