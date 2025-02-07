Federal worker resignations

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, about 65,000 federal workers have taken the resignation offer. The New York Times puts that number into context, given the size of the federal workforce.

In other words, the federal government is an enormous work force that already experiences sizable turnover every year. In addition to workers who leave the government to retire or simply to quit, about another 50,000 to 60,000 are terminated every year for disciplinary or performance reasons, or because their appointments or funds expired. A small number — around 3,400 — die each year while employed by the government. All these departures are typically replaced by about 240,000 hires each year.

While the resignation count might seem large, the denominator is a lot bigger.