Checklist for federal data backups

In preparation for days like this, MIT Libraries has a guide for making usable backups:

The United States (US) federal government collects, aggregates, and disseminates a large volume of information and data. This content is used by researchers, policymakers, and many others for various purposes.

Protecting access to US federal government data between and during presidential administrations is important. Data can potentially disappear because of government shutdowns, broken links, and policy shifts.

This checklist provides steps you can take to ensure the government data you use in your research remains accessible to you and others.