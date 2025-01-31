Data.cdc.gov goes offline

As of this evening on January 31, 2025, the data portal for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offline. You get the following text:

Data.CDC.gov is temporarily offline in order to comply with Executive Order 14168 Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government and the OPM notice dated January 29, 2025, “Initial Guidance Regarding President Trump’s Executive Order Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government (Defending Women).” The website will resume operations once in compliance.

The takedown is part of a directive to halt research and cut funding. From Roni Rabin and Apoorva Mandavilli for The New York Times: