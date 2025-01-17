Expectations of adulthood as a child vs. actual adulthood

xkcd charted topics that seemed like they’d come up often with grown ups against what actually happened. Thinking back, it’s hard to believe how little quicksand seems to enter the everyday.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Deaths by Firearm, Compared Against Injury-Related Deaths
Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
3-D-Printed Time Series Plates
After seeing a 1950s physical visualization, I wondered if I could follow a similar process using modern techniques.
Air Quality Mapped Over Time
With wildfires burning in the western United States, smoke fills the air. This is an animation of the air quality during the past couple of months.