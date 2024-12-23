Jordan Cunliffe uses embroidery to explore and visualize data. This year, headed towards Christmas, he’s been posting one stitch per day for a Data Advent Calendar.
Data Advent Calendar
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.
Household Types, Then and Now
Here’s how common each household type is and was — and how the makeup compares to a few decades ago.
Jobs that Marry Together the Most
Find out which jobs most often pair together among married couples.