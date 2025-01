Those who keep a daily journal typically record with words, photos, and video. Since 2020, Sophie O’Neill has used embroidery as her medium. She embroiders an icon for each day to reflect an experience or memory. Each year gets a new journal. The above is the 2024 embroidery journal.

I guess this is kind of a thing? O’Neill shares others’ journals, and there is an active Facebook group.

I want to do this with data and charts, without falling into the personal annual report genre.