For NBC News, Joe Murphy shows the play rate on Last.fm for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as a set of calendar heatmaps, since 2006.

The song was released in October 1994. The data doesn’t go back that far, but I’d wager it played mostly in December, and then plays kept shifting earlier until leaking in to August. I’m looking forward to a couple decades from now when I can remind the young folks that this wasn’t always an Easter song.