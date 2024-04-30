Reddit user ChangsManagement mapped where NHL hockey players were born, based on data from Hockey Reference. As someone who knows next to nothing about hockey, except the bits I picked up while living in Buffalo, I’m surprised that the distribution is so far north, but it makes sense.
Map of NHL player birth places
