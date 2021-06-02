Where chess pieces are most often captured
Reddit user desfirsit made heatmaps to show where on the chess board pieces are usually captured. The top two rows are for black pieces, and the bottom row is for white pieces.
I’m no chess player, but this seems to look right? The frequency of captures appears to agree with movement patterns. Although I’m surprised that the queen, despite having the most freedom of movement, is often captured in the same place. But like I said, I’m no chess player.
You can grab the data from Lichess, which provides data for millions of chess games.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.Join Now
Favorites
How the American Work Day Changed in 15 Years
The American Time Use Survey recently released results for 2018. That makes 15 years of data. What’s different? What’s the same?
Toilet Paper Calculator
Maybe you’re starting to run low. Here’s how much you’ll need when you go to restock.
A Day in the Life of Americans
I wanted to see how daily patterns emerge at the individual level and how a person’s entire day plays out. So I simulated 1,000 of them.