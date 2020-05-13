Global warming color stripes, as decorative conversation starter

Ed Hawkins, who you might recognize from charts such as spiraling global temperature and the aforementioned temperature grid, encourages you to show your stripes. Select your region, and see how average temperature increased. I saw this last year, but I just realized that people are using this chart to print, knit, and decorate.



Emmalie Dropkin made a blanket:

Pueblo Vida Brewing and the University of Arizona Climate Systems Center used a variation of the stripes to decorate beer cans:

Gwyneth Matthews made earrings:

Hawkins also has a Zazzle store of his own, and of course there’s a face mask now:

Amazing what a few stripes can do. Check out the temperatures for your own region.