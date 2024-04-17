How to Make a Cartogram with Packed Circles in R
There are packages to make cartograms, but in some cases you might need a more flexible solution.
In making an ever-important comparison between McDonald’s locations and golf courses in the United States, I wanted to use Dorling cartograms to show counts and which was more common in a given location. But my data wasn’t shaped quite right, so I broke it down and used parts of previous projects and tutorials.
