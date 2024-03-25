Alec Singh added another dimension to Conway’s Game of Life for a pretty, mesmerizing animation. The z-axis is used to show positions over time.
Conway’s Game of Life with a third dimension
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Social Media Usage by Age
Here’s the breakdown by age for American adults in 2021, based on data from the Pew Research Center.
Redefining Old Age
What is old? When it comes to subjects like health care and retirement, we often think of old in fixed terms. But as people live longer, it’s worth changing the definition.
Change in Common Household Types in the U.S.
In the 1970s, the most common household type in the U.S. was a married couple with kids. Things are different now.