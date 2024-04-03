Conway’s Game of Hope

Alexander Miller wrote a “fable of emergence” that combines Conway’s Game of Life with Pandora’s Box.
Conway’s game grew on Pandora the more she played. Although the rules of the game were relatively straightforward, it was surprisingly difficult to predict the next generation from the previous. Something was hidden within this deceptively simple format. The rules formed a subterranean structure of which she could only see the surface.
It’s animated with a sprinkle of interaction to make sure you’re paying attention.