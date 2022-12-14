Conway’s Game of Life is a zero-person game where cells in a grid live or die based on a simple set of rules. You set the initial state and the cells change accordingly. Life Universe by saharan is an infinite game of life where you can zoom in and out recursively. Trippy.
Conway’s Game of Life in infinite space
