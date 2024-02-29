Algorithmic road trip to visit a street named after each day of the year

February 29, 2024

Ben Ashforth set out to visit a street named after a day of the year for each date. He used OpenStreetMap to find the streets and then algorithmically routed a trip. Then he followed through and went on the trip. In a five-minute lightning talk, he describes the journey. See a photo for every day here. [via Waxy]