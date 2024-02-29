Ben Ashforth set out to visit a street named after a day of the year for each date. He used OpenStreetMap to find the streets and then algorithmically routed a trip. Then he followed through and went on the trip. In a five-minute lightning talk, he describes the journey. See a photo for every day here. [via Waxy]
Algorithmic road trip to visit a street named after each day of the year
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Bachelor’s Degree Movers
As industries change and interests shift, some bachelor’s degrees grow more popular while others become less so.
Most Uniquely Popular Job in Each State
These are the jobs in each state that are most specific to the place.
Americans are Growing Bigger
We keep getting bigger. Watch overweight and obesity rates move up over several decades.