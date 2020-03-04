Cycling and mapping all the streets in London

Davis Vilums set a goal to cycle every street in London on his way to work (without being late). After four years, he accomplished his goal:

I am a passionate cyclist, and I love the streets of London. Most of my travels are daily 25-minute rides to work. Over time my route became boring. I decided to make it a little bit more interesting by taking the parallel streets on my way there. I bought a map of central London and started to colour in the streets to mark the routes that I have taken. And then I got obsessed with it.