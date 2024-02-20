Rise of Caitlin Clark, scoring machine

Caitlin Clark, a basketball guard for the University of Iowa, has been steadily adding to her point total over the past four years. Clark broke the NCAA record this past week. But as we all know, it’s not official until there’s a step chart that shows the rise over time.
