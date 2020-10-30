Where coronavirus cases are peaking

October 30, 2020

Topic

Maps  /  , ,

With this simple choropleth map, Lauren Leatherby for The New York Times shows where coronavirus cases peaked in the past month or week. It appears the United States still has a way to go:

With case counts trending upward in almost every state — and 21 of those states adding more cases in the last week than in any other seven-day stretch — officials in parts of the country are once again implementing control measures. Residents of El Paso are under a two-week stay-at-home order, and indoor dining will be halted in Chicago beginning Friday, Oct. 30. Other officials are considering new restrictions in an effort to curb the virus’s rapid spread.

Oh.

Chart Type Used

Choropleth Map