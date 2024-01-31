Commonness of Race in Different Occupations
Some occupations are more race-dominant than others. The chart below shows the percentage of employed persons 16 years and older who are a given race or ethnicity for each job. It’s based on 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Select a race or ethnicity below.
This includes the 356 occupations classified by BLS with at least an estimated 50,000 workers. Hispanics can be of any race and people who are a certain race can also be Hispanic. For reference, the overall percentages of workers for white, black, Asian, and Hispanic are 77%, 13%, 7%, and 19%, respectively.
Just from experience, I wouldn’t say there are any surprises, but I didn’t expect some of the percentages to be so high for national numbers.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.See What You Get
My work on FlowingData is supported by paid memberships. Since 2007, I have been analyzing data and making charts to help people understand and appreciate data in their work and everyday lives. I hope to keep it going for many more years.
If you liked this (or want to learn how to make similar data things), please consider supporting this small corner of the internet with a membership. You get unlimited access to visualization courses, tutorials, and extra resources. Thanks. — Nathan