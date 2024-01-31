Commonness of Race in Different Occupations

Some occupations are more race-dominant than others. The chart below shows the percentage of employed persons 16 years and older who are a given race or ethnicity for each job. It’s based on 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Select a race or ethnicity below.

This includes the 356 occupations classified by BLS with at least an estimated 50,000 workers. Hispanics can be of any race and people who are a certain race can also be Hispanic. For reference, the overall percentages of workers for white, black, Asian, and Hispanic are 77%, 13%, 7%, and 19%, respectively.

Just from experience, I wouldn’t say there are any surprises, but I didn’t expect some of the percentages to be so high for national numbers.

