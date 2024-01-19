Learning animal languages with AI

Financial Times highlights how researchers are using AI to try to learn what animal sounds mean and to communicate back. Turn on the sound for maximum effect.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #5 – The Portfolio
Lazy Bob called himself an information designer, but everyone else knew the truth.
Days Without a Mass Shooting
Unfortunately, while of varying magnitude, mass shootings are somewhat regular in the United States.
Most Common Jobs, By State
Instead of looking at only the most common job in each state, I found the top five for a slightly wider view.