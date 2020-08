Researchers from the National University of Singapore found a way to infer key shape based on the sound the lock makes when you insert the key.

First they capture a sound recording with a standard microphone. Then they run the audio file through software to filter out the metallic clicks. This provides a time series from which they can infer likely keys.

Soundarya Ramesh presented the work at HotMobile 2020 in the talk below:

