You can find Asian restaurants in most places in the United States, but the type of Asian food choices varies. For Pew Research, Sona Shah and Regina Widjaya mapped the distributions of eight major cuisines.

Whenever I’m in a new place, I like to check out the Chinese restaurants, because they’re everywhere. It’s fun to taste the area’s version of universal Chinese dishes. I’ve been to Queens. Now I’m curious about Portsmouth City and Whitman.