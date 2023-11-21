Attitudes towards tipping in the U.S.

Tipping seems to be in a confusing spot right now. On the one hand, customers want to support workers, but on the other, tip suggestions seem to be rising towards uncomfortable rates and in places where people don’t usually tip. Pew Research surveyed 12,000 U.S. adults to see how we’re all feeling about the current state of tipping.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
The Most Gender-Switched Names in US History
We use some names mostly for boys and some mostly for girls, but then there is a small percentage that, over time, switched from one gender to another. Which names made the biggest switch?
Toilet Paper Calculator
Maybe you’re starting to run low. Here’s how much you’ll need when you go to restock.
In land of YouTube dislikes, Justin Bieber rules
Happy Friday, everyone. If you’ll allow me, I’d like to …