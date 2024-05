YouGov surveyed 2,000 adults asking them when was the best and worst decades for things like movies, fashion, and the economy. For the Washington Post’s Department of Data, Andrew Van Dam noted that there wasn’t so much a strong lean towards a certain decade as there was a tendency towards people’s age.

I think people just want to go back to a time when there was less to worry about and more freedom, which was late childhood and early teens for most.