Taylor Swift is currently on tour. During a show, she sings 44 songs split up into 10 acts as she moves across a spectacle of a stage. A fan, who goes by vinoj, mapped Swift’s path and location as she performs every song, one map for each act.
Mapping where Taylor Swift performs on stage during a show
