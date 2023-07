It takes strength and dedication to race in the Tour de France. It’s just that when you see the leading cyclist alone on a steep climb, they kind of look the same as some random person riding up a hill. For NYT’s The Upshot, K.K. Rebecca Lai and Ben Blatt provide a point of comparison.

Data from Strava was used to show how a caterpillar-like group of amateurs rode against a professional. As you might have guessed, the professional climbs much faster. Just a tad.