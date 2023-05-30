Shortening baseball games

Baseball games grew longer over the decades, with the average length well over three hours in recent years. Ben Blatt and Francesca Paris, for NYT’s The Upshot, show how a few rule changes this season keep the ball moving for shorter games.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Tooth Fairy Exchange Rate
Calculating how much money a kid gets after exchanging all twenty baby teeth.
When Straight Americans Lost Their Virginity
Everyone has his or her own timeline, but here it is in general for Americans.