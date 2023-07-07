Focusing on the majority of students not affected by affirmative action

For NYT Opinion, Richard Arum and Mitchell L. Stevens, with graphics by Quoctrung Bui, turn their attention to the four-year colleges that accept most applicants, which is most schools:

While the Supreme Court’s decision is a blow to Black and Hispanic students who dream of attending the most competitive universities, improving and better supporting the institutions that serve the lion’s share of students of color will do far more to advance the cause of racial equality in this country than anything that admissions officers can do in Cambridge, Palo Alto and Chapel Hill.

The selective schools get all the attention, but there are a surprising percentage of programs that accept just about everyone. The beeswarm bubbles fill to the edge of the screen to highlight the point.