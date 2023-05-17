The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest finished up this past weekend with the winning song coming from Sweden. Hundreds of millions of people watch the contest worldwide, but I’m pretty sure most Americans’ impressions come from the satirical Will Ferrell movie, so this visual guide by Reuters should be helpful.
Eurovision winners past and present
