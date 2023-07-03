Competitive hot dog eating requirements

Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest, so gross to watch but impossible to look away, is coming up in celebration of America’s independence. Joey Chestnut is likely to win another title. For The Washington Post, Carson TerBush provides the timeline and explains the physical requirements to shove multiple hot dogs into your mouth in a small amount of time.

I knew Chestnut has been improving over the years, but I’m surprised the rest of the competition hasn’t really followed. Also, plus points for the cute, little hot dog symbols on the time series chart.