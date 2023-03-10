Hypothetical map that shows how access changes if more states ban abortion

Based on analysis by economics professor Caitlin Myers, FiveThirtyEight provides a hypothetical map that shows how access changes in terms of distance to travel and increase in patients at nearby clinics:

New bans will have outsized impacts on who can get an abortion, how far they have to drive for it and how long they have to wait for an appointment. A new analysis by Caitlin Myers, an economics professor at Middlebury College who studies abortion, illustrates how abortion access could continue to dwindle this year if key states like Florida and North Carolina pass additional restrictions.

You can select any combination of possible states and the map updates to show the shifts. Roll over any county to see the nearest county that provides access. Useful and informative.