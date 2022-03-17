Abortion restrictions in the U.S.

For FiveThirtyEight, Anna Wiederkehr and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, with illustrations by Nicole Rifkin, delve into the varying restrictions in each state. Laws based on fetus viability, distance to clinics, waiting periods, and cost must all be factored in with women’s decisions.
