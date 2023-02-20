Map of homes bought with all cash

February 20, 2023

For The Washington Post, Emmanuel Martinez, Kevin Schaul and Hamza Shaban mapped the share of houses bought with all cash in 2022. It was about a third of all homes, which was an 8% increase from 2021, meaning owning a house continues a trend towards the rich.

