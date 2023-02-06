Objects in space headed towards Earth

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies tracks large objects, such as asteroids, that have passed Earth or are headed towards it. Reuters visualized the nearest objects in the database.

The graphic starts at Earth’s surface, and you get farther away as you scroll down. Speed is plotted on the horizontal, symbols are scaled by the object’s minimum diameter, and yellow indicates objects on the way.

Illustrations after the initial graphic do a good job of providing scale for if any of these objects hit us.