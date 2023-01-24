A law was passed in 1990 that allowed Native American tribes to request remains unrightfully attained by museums and universities. Many of those remains have not been returned because of a loophole. For ProPublica, Ash Ngu and Andrea Suozzo mapped and cataloged who still has these remains.
Unreturned Native American remains
