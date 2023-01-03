Names that are more dog or more human

January 3, 2023

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , ,

There appears to be a trend of using human names for pets. Alyssa Fowers and Chris Alcantara, for WP’s Department of Data, asked the natural questions that come after: “How human is your dog’s name? How doggy is your name?” Enter your own name or a dog’s name to see where it falls on the dog to human scale.

Chart Type Used

Scatter Plot