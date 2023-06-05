Map of donut federations

In a fun one by Alyssa Fowers, for The Washington Post’s Department of Data, a map of the most common donut shops in the United States:

We kicked off our investigation with our friends at Yelp, who shared all the doughnut shop listings on the review site. By grouping stores with the same name and calculating the most common doughnut shop in groups of census tracts around the country, we found that our reader’s observation was right on: The United States is a federation of at least nine distinct doughnut nations.