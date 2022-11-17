All the parts of daily life in India controlled by Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has an estimated net worth of $90.7 billion, because his company controls many facets of Indian daily life:

Ambani’s wealth comes from the enormous Reliance Industries conglomerate. Since taking over from his father, Ambani has turned Reliance — once known for textiles and petrochemicals — into a digital powerhouse. He’s grown the company’s reach through acquisitions and partnerships to reach retail, telecommunications, media, and so much more, creating an empire with unimaginable reach.

The piece from Rest of World drives the point home with a stroll through illustrations that start with a single phone and keeps zooming out until you’re looking at the whole planet.