Dying mid-range mall

Bloomberg looks at how retail struggles might kill the middle-of-the-road malls before this pandemic is done:

Although many bankrupt retailers continue operating while restructuring under Chapter 11, they’re planning to shut down droves of lower-performing stores. Justice recently shuttered its location in Crystal Mall after its parent company, Ascena Retail Group Inc., filed for bankruptcy on July 23. The mall also houses a Men’s Wearhouse, whose parent, Tailored Brands Inc., filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 2. It wants to close up to 500 stores, accounting for a third of its locations. Vitamin retailer GNC, which filed for bankruptcy on June 23, wants to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. They both operate in Crystal Mall.

I like these triangles to show scale. There’s also a variable width bar chart in the piece. It’s so back.