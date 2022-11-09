Dashboards aren’t really my thing, but we’ve seen, especially over the past few years, that a quick view of data that is checked regularly for a current status can be useful in some contexts. Dashboard Design Patterns offers a collection of research, guidance, and cheatsheets for your dashboard designing needs.
Dashboard Design Patterns
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Airbnb Visitors Rate Location in Major US Cities
This is how Airbnb visitors judge location, which provides a view into where city centers begin and end.
Americans are Growing Bigger
We keep getting bigger. Watch overweight and obesity rates move up over several decades.