A view of the coronavirus outbreak through data

There’s a lot of figures and numbers floating around about the coronavirus disease. Some conflict with each other and some are from less trustworthy sources. It’s getting tough to filter through. So Our World in Data, which typically offers a view of global progress, has been compiling research and data with links to its sources:

Most of our work focuses on established problems, for which we can refer to well-established research and data.

COVID-19 is different. All data and research on the virus is preliminary; researchers are rapidly learning more about a new and evolving problem. It is certain that the research we present here will be revised in the future. But based on our mission we feel it is our role to present clearly what the current research and data tells us about this emerging problem and especially provide an understanding of what can and cannot be said based on this available knowledge.