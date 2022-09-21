A reliable dense fog in San Francisco is a defining characteristic of the city, to the delight of some and less delight to others, but the pattern of fog could be on its way out as the climate changes. Scott Reinhard, for The New York Times, visualized the flow of fog and what sucks it into the bay. That intro image is something.
Climate and the San Francisco fog
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Unemployment and Occupation
Unemployment has hit some industries more than others. Here’s how the most recent estimates compare against last year’s.
Surprise, Less Happiness During Pandemic
Since 1972, the General Social Survey has asked people about their happiness. It never changed much — until 2020 happened.
Growth of Subreddits
As of September 2018, there were 892 million comments for the year so far, spread out over 355,939 subreddits. Here’s how it got to this point, and “what the internet has been talking about” during the past 12 years.