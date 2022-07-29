Odds of winning the big Mega Millions prize

With tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $1.28 billion, you might be wondering what the odds of winning are, even if you know the chances are super slim for an individual. (On the other hand, the more tickets purchased overall, the greater the chances that someone in the country wins.) For The Washington Post, Bonnie Berkowitz and Shelly Tan made a playful quiz to test your perception of 1 in 302.6 million.