Full scope of gun deaths in the U.S.

July 15, 2022

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , , ,

As I’m sure you know, mass shootings, which gain attention because the scale of their severity is so high, make up only a fraction of total gun deaths. Several tens of thousands of people die from gun shots every year in the U.S. The Washington Post describes the full scope, covering purchases, restrictions, race, and geography.

Chart Type Used

Grid Map