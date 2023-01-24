Mass shootings calendar

January 24, 2023

A shooting in Monterey Park, California on Lunar New Year’s eve left 11 people dead. It was the 33rd mass shooting in the United States — for the month. For The Washington Post, Júlia Ledur and Kate Rabinowitz show the regularity of such events over the past year.

